Kenyans Mark Anniversary of Anti-Government Protests Amid Renewed Tensions

Kenyans commemorated the one-year anniversary of anti-government protests with fresh demonstrations amid ongoing discontent over security forces' use of force. Despite peaceful marches in some cities, tensions remain high with renewed public outrage over the death of a blogger in police custody, sparking international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:08 IST
On Wednesday, thousands of Kenyans gathered to observe the first anniversary of anti-government protests that claimed the lives of at least 60 individuals and saw the storming of the national parliament.

In Nairobi, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds and blocked traffic towards the central business district, an area central to last year's protests. Meanwhile, in Mombasa and Nakuru, demonstrations proceeded peacefully. Public dissatisfaction persists due to the state's forceful approach, especially after the recent death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody. This incident has rekindled public anger, as six individuals, including police, face murder charges related to Ojwang's death.

Opposition leaders and citizens marked the day by placing wreaths outside parliament. Concerns about police actions last year, including unexplained abductions, remain. The interior ministry issued warnings against provoking police, while international entities urged for peaceful demonstrations. The protest anniversary has reignited debate over policing methods in Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

