Kenyans Mark Anniversary of Anti-Government Protests Amid Renewed Tensions

On Wednesday, thousands of Kenyans gathered to observe the first anniversary of anti-government protests that claimed the lives of at least 60 individuals and saw the storming of the national parliament.

In Nairobi, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds and blocked traffic towards the central business district, an area central to last year's protests. Meanwhile, in Mombasa and Nakuru, demonstrations proceeded peacefully. Public dissatisfaction persists due to the state's forceful approach, especially after the recent death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody. This incident has rekindled public anger, as six individuals, including police, face murder charges related to Ojwang's death.

Opposition leaders and citizens marked the day by placing wreaths outside parliament. Concerns about police actions last year, including unexplained abductions, remain. The interior ministry issued warnings against provoking police, while international entities urged for peaceful demonstrations. The protest anniversary has reignited debate over policing methods in Kenya.

