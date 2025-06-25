Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol
A South Korean court has rejected a request for an arrest warrant aimed at former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yonhap News Agency reported this development. The spokesperson for Seoul Central District Court couldn't be immediately reached for comments following the decision made on Wednesday.
The request, deemed unnecessary by the judiciary, marks a significant development in the legal landscape surrounding Yoon, whose actions remain under scrutiny.
Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the Seoul Central District Court for further elaboration were unsuccessful at the time of the report.
