Labour Dept Activates Mobile Units Amid Klerksdorp Office Closure

In a renewed effort to manage service disruptions caused by the long-term closure of the Klerksdorp Labour Centre, the Department of Employment and Labour has introduced multiple interventions to ensure that public services remain accessible in the North West province. This comes amid growing concern from residents who have experienced delays in accessing essential labour-related support since the building’s closure in January 2024.

The Klerksdorp Labour Centre, located in the PC Pelser Building, was declared unfit for occupation following a prohibition order issued due to serious violations of the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act. Investigations cited compromised structural integrity and numerous non-compliance issues that posed risks to both staff and clients.

Interim Operations Falter, Department Shifts Strategy

Following the shutdown, the department had been offering limited services from an alternative space within the City of Matlosana Local Municipality. However, this arrangement proved inadequate. The makeshift offices failed to meet required operational and safety standards, prompting further review and a more strategic response.

“The department acknowledges that the current situation has negatively impacted service delivery,” the statement reads. “We are unable to offer our full range of services due to the building’s inaccessibility, but we are taking immediate steps to mitigate these challenges.”

Mobile Offices and Satellite Facilities Rolled Out

To fill the service void, the department has now deployed mobile labour offices, including fully equipped buses that will rotate across affected areas in the district. These mobile units aim to provide critical services such as:

Assistance with Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims

Labour disputes and complaints resolution

Employment counselling and placement

Compensation Fund applications

In addition, the department has opened a satellite labour office in Wolmaransstad, operational from 17 June 2025. This new site is open Monday to Friday, from 07:30 AM to 4:00 PM, and is expected to ease the pressure on surrounding centres while providing a more stable access point for affected communities.

Bolstering Capacity at Potchefstroom and Regional Outreach

With the Klerksdorp office out of commission, the department has also strengthened the Potchefstroom Labour Centre by deploying additional personnel to handle the increased volume of client needs. Likewise, Lichtenburg and other nearby centres are being mobilized as secondary points of service.

As part of its broader outreach plan, the department will conduct district-wide service campaigns, particularly in remote or underserved areas. These campaigns will include scheduled community visits, with dates and locations to be communicated publicly in advance.

Seeking Long-Term Solutions Amid Public Pressure

The department confirmed it is working actively to identify a sustainable, long-term solution to replace the PC Pelser Building. Collaborations with stakeholders—including municipal authorities, public works, and infrastructure specialists—are underway to explore options ranging from building rehabilitation to relocation to a permanent new facility.

Clients are being urged to exercise patience and make use of the available mobile services and nearby offices in the interim. “We are committed to restoring uninterrupted service delivery while maintaining the health and safety of both our staff and clients,” the department said.

Public Feedback and Transparency

The Department of Employment and Labour has pledged to maintain transparent communication with the public, especially those directly affected by the closure. Community feedback mechanisms will be strengthened to ensure that service adjustments reflect the realities on the ground.

Stakeholders—including trade unions, employers, and NGOs—have also been invited to participate in the service continuity dialogue to ensure an inclusive and responsive process.

As South Africa continues its broader mission to modernise and decentralise public services, the Klerksdorp episode underscores the importance of infrastructure resilience and proactive risk management within essential government departments.