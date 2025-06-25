Left Menu

Karnataka Government Strengthens Kannada Use in Administration

The Karnataka government mandates the extensive use of Kannada for administrative purposes, with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh issuing a new circular. Officials must adhere or face disciplinary action as per Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive, reinforcing the Kannada Official Language Act, 1963 for comprehensive language policy implementation across state departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:10 IST
Karnataka Government Strengthens Kannada Use in Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to reinforce the use of Kannada in administrative communications, the Karnataka government has mandated its extensive use across all state departments. This directive was issued by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh in a circular on Tuesday, emphasizing adherence under the threat of disciplinary action.

The circular highlights concerns raised by the Kannada Development Authority about officials' non-compliance with previous instructions. It stresses the importance of conducting official correspondence, including file notations, in Kannada to align with the state's language policy and the Kannada Official Language Act, 1963.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has further ordered that files not in Kannada be returned and explanations be demanded. The circular reinforces that Kannada must be used in official nameplates, correspondence, file notations, and meeting agendas, barring communication with the central government and external states or courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025