Karnataka Government Strengthens Kannada Use in Administration

In a decisive move to reinforce the use of Kannada in administrative communications, the Karnataka government has mandated its extensive use across all state departments. This directive was issued by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh in a circular on Tuesday, emphasizing adherence under the threat of disciplinary action.

The circular highlights concerns raised by the Kannada Development Authority about officials' non-compliance with previous instructions. It stresses the importance of conducting official correspondence, including file notations, in Kannada to align with the state's language policy and the Kannada Official Language Act, 1963.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has further ordered that files not in Kannada be returned and explanations be demanded. The circular reinforces that Kannada must be used in official nameplates, correspondence, file notations, and meeting agendas, barring communication with the central government and external states or courts.

