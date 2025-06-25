Cabinet Approves International Potato Centre’s South Asia Hub in Agra

In a major stride toward boosting agricultural innovation and farmer welfare, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of the South Asia Regional Centre (CSARC) of the International Potato Centre (CIP) at Singna, Agra, Uttar Pradesh. This ambitious initiative, proposed by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, is poised to transform the potato and sweetpotato sectors through advanced research, improved productivity, value addition, and sustainable farming techniques.

This development is set to fortify India’s position as a regional leader in tuber crop research and production, and plays directly into the country’s broader goals of enhancing food security, increasing farmer incomes, and creating rural employment opportunities.

Objective: Advancing Food Security and Farmer Prosperity

The core aim of setting up the CIP’s South Asia Regional Centre is to address multiple challenges faced by farmers and the agriculture sector through:

Improved productivity of potato and sweetpotato crops using high-yielding, climate-resilient, and nutrient-rich varieties.

Introduction of advanced post-harvest technologies to minimize crop losses and extend shelf life.

Development of value-added products to strengthen the food processing sector.

Skill development and training to empower farmers and rural youth.

The Centre will serve not only India, but also neighboring South Asian countries, acting as a scientific hub for regional collaboration, research dissemination, and technology transfer in potato and sweetpotato agriculture.

The Economic Power of Potato and Sweetpotato in India

India is currently among the top producers of potato globally, and the crop plays a vital role in ensuring national food security. The potential of the potato sector extends far beyond primary agriculture. It offers employment and entrepreneurial opportunities across:

Cultivation and seed propagation

Processing and value addition (e.g., chips, starch, ready-to-eat foods)

Cold chain and packaging

Logistics and marketing

Export and import substitution

The sweetpotato, often underutilized, is increasingly gaining traction due to its nutritional richness, especially in vitamin A, fiber, and antioxidants, making it essential in combating malnutrition and ensuring dietary diversity.

The proposed CSARC will play a critical role in unlocking this multi-sectoral potential by bridging research and field application, helping stakeholders across the value chain.

Why Agra, Uttar Pradesh?

The decision to establish CSARC in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is strategic:

Uttar Pradesh is one of the leading potato-producing states in India.

Agra is geographically well-placed to serve as a regional center, offering logistical advantages for field trials, farmer outreach, and collaborations with nearby agri-research institutes and universities.

The area has existing infrastructure and cold storage chains, which can be enhanced through CSARC's interventions.

The presence of the Centre will create a ripple effect of economic activity in the region, attracting investment, enhancing rural infrastructure, and improving market access.

Focus Areas and Capabilities of the Centre

The CSARC will focus on several key functional areas to advance its mission:

Breeding & Biotechnology: Development of improved varieties with enhanced yield, disease resistance, climate resilience, and better nutritional profiles. Post-Harvest Management: Technologies for curing, storage, transportation, and minimizing post-harvest losses. Value Chain Development: Promoting small-scale and industrial processing of potato and sweetpotato into ready-to-eat, frozen, and packaged goods. Capacity Building: Training programs for farmers, extension workers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers in modern agricultural practices and technologies. Market Intelligence & Policy Support: Research on pricing, market trends, and policy frameworks that facilitate better income and access for growers.

Aligning with National Missions and Global Goals

The CSARC aligns closely with multiple national priorities and global development goals:

PM Modi’s vision of Doubling Farmers’ Income

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative through agricultural self-sufficiency

The National Nutrition Mission (Poshan Abhiyaan) by promoting nutrient-rich crops

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth)

Furthermore, the Centre complements existing programs such as Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

Looking Ahead: A Model for Regional Agricultural Excellence

Once operational, the CIP’s South Asia Regional Centre at Agra is expected to become a model for collaborative agricultural development in the region. It will link global scientific research with local implementation, enabling farmers to access best-in-class knowledge, technologies, and commercial opportunities.

By fostering innovation in one of India's most vital and widespread crops, the Centre is a game-changer for smallholder farmers, women entrepreneurs, agritech start-ups, and the overall rural economy.