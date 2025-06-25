Left Menu

Iran's Military Leader Killed: Escalating Tensions

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief, Ali Shadmani, died from injuries during Israeli strikes, as reported by Iranian state media. His death provoked vows of 'harsh revenge' from the Guards. Israel had identified Shadmani as Iran’s chief of staff and senior military officer at the time of his killing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:31 IST
Iran's Military Leader Killed: Escalating Tensions

Ali Shadmani, a top official of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, succumbed to injuries following an Israeli military operation, according to reports from Iranian state media.

The Guard's command center pledged 'harsh revenge' in retaliation for Shadmani's death.

Israeli forces, acting on June 17, described Shadmani as Iran's wartime chief of staff and a prominent military figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025