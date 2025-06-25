Iran's Military Leader Killed: Escalating Tensions
Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief, Ali Shadmani, died from injuries during Israeli strikes, as reported by Iranian state media. His death provoked vows of 'harsh revenge' from the Guards. Israel had identified Shadmani as Iran’s chief of staff and senior military officer at the time of his killing.
Ali Shadmani, a top official of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, succumbed to injuries following an Israeli military operation, according to reports from Iranian state media.
The Guard's command center pledged 'harsh revenge' in retaliation for Shadmani's death.
Israeli forces, acting on June 17, described Shadmani as Iran's wartime chief of staff and a prominent military figure.
