High Court Dismisses Abbas Ansari's Plea in Hate Speech Case
The Allahabad High Court dismissed Abbas Ansari's petition challenging a forensic report in a 2022 hate speech case. The trial had concluded, rendering the petition infructuous. Ansari was charged with threats during a 2022 rally. Conviction led to disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and a two-year sentence.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition filed by former Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, concerning a 2022 hate speech case. Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, a notorious gangster-turned-politician, challenged a forensic report tied to audio evidence of his alleged hate speech.
Justice Samit Gopal declared the petition infructuous due to the conclusion of the trial in the district court, which had pronounced a judgment. The court remarked that since the trial order from April 2025 was under challenge and had now concluded, the petition was rendered moot.
Abbas Ansari faced charges of undue influence and criminal intimidation following a viral video from a 2022 Mau district rally. In the wake of his conviction and a two-year sentence, he was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and the Mau seat was declared vacant.
(With inputs from agencies.)