Left Menu

High Court Dismisses Abbas Ansari's Plea in Hate Speech Case

The Allahabad High Court dismissed Abbas Ansari's petition challenging a forensic report in a 2022 hate speech case. The trial had concluded, rendering the petition infructuous. Ansari was charged with threats during a 2022 rally. Conviction led to disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and a two-year sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:38 IST
High Court Dismisses Abbas Ansari's Plea in Hate Speech Case
petition
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition filed by former Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, concerning a 2022 hate speech case. Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, a notorious gangster-turned-politician, challenged a forensic report tied to audio evidence of his alleged hate speech.

Justice Samit Gopal declared the petition infructuous due to the conclusion of the trial in the district court, which had pronounced a judgment. The court remarked that since the trial order from April 2025 was under challenge and had now concluded, the petition was rendered moot.

Abbas Ansari faced charges of undue influence and criminal intimidation following a viral video from a 2022 Mau district rally. In the wake of his conviction and a two-year sentence, he was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and the Mau seat was declared vacant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025