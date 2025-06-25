Teen's Disturbing Plot: Mother's Murder Unraveled

A teenage girl, along with her boyfriend and his juvenile brother, have been arrested for the murder of her mother, orchestrated over the latter's objection to their relationship. The police disclosed these details on Wednesday.

The premeditated crime was carried out by strangling the victim, Satla Anjali, aged 39, with a nylon chunni, after causing injuries to her head. The perpetrators left the scene believing she was dead, only to return and ensure her demise when the girl discovered she was still alive.

The police apprehended the accused based on credible information. They confessed during questioning, and proceedings are underway for their judicial custody as confirmed by authorities. An autopsy report from Gandhi Hospital verified the cause of death as strangulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)