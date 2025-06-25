Left Menu

Businessman's Mysterious Death in Jamshedpur: Foul Play Suspected

Subodh Singh, a businessman from Chatra, was found dead in a Jamshedpur hotel hours after checking in with his partner and driver. Authorities are awaiting a post-mortem report to determine the cause of death, while Subodh's family suspects foul play and demands a thorough investigation.

Updated: 25-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:00 IST
A businessman identified as Subodh Singh was discovered dead in a Jamshedpur hotel Wednesday, shortly after checking in, according to local police.

Subodh, who checked in with his partner and driver, was unresponsive when his partner tried to wake him. He was pronounced dead at Tata Main Hospital.

Police are conducting investigations from all angles, focusing on questioning Subodh's partner and driver as the family demands answers amid suspicions of foul play.

