Businessman's Mysterious Death in Jamshedpur: Foul Play Suspected

A businessman identified as Subodh Singh was discovered dead in a Jamshedpur hotel Wednesday, shortly after checking in, according to local police.

Subodh, who checked in with his partner and driver, was unresponsive when his partner tried to wake him. He was pronounced dead at Tata Main Hospital.

Police are conducting investigations from all angles, focusing on questioning Subodh's partner and driver as the family demands answers amid suspicions of foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)