Pioneering Community Mediation Centre Launched in Indore

Madhya Pradesh inaugurates country's first community mediation centre within Indore Police Commissionerate, aiming to bolster dispute resolution and societal trust. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasizes expanding mediation to rural areas to foster harmony. The initiative also includes significant developmental projects for senior citizens' welfare.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the nation's first community mediation centre within the Indore Police Commissionerate, marking a significant step in dispute resolution and community trust-building.

Emphasizing the role of mediation in fostering societal harmony, Yadav announced plans to extend this initiative to rural areas, aiming for widespread community harmony.

The ceremony was attended by acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Administrative Judge Vivek Rusia, who supported the centre's potential to resolve disputes and reinforce societal bonds. Additionally, Yadav dedicated over Rs 565 crore in development works, including safe housing for seniors.

