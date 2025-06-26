Europe's Escalating Destabilization: The Impact of Arms to Ukraine
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov states that increased European supplies of arms and mercenaries to Ukraine are heightening the risk of destabilization across Europe. The ongoing support for Ukraine could prolong military actions and lead to broader instability in the region, according to the Interfax news agency.
European support for Ukraine through arms and mercenaries is raising the risk of widespread destabilization, according to Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov. This assertion was made during an announcement reported by Interfax news agency.
Belousov emphasized that such steps to extend military engagements are not only affecting Ukraine but also posing a direct threat to stability within Europe itself.
His comments come amid ongoing tensions as Europe continues to supply military support to Ukraine, highlighting concerns about potential long-term impacts on regional peace and security.
