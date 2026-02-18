Four South African men, who had been drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict as mercenaries, arrived back at Johannesburg's main airport, O.R. Tambo International, on Wednesday, according to reports by the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

Law enforcement was present at the airport, though police representatives refrained from commenting, redirecting inquiries to the foreign affairs ministry. Attempts to obtain a response from the foreign ministry proved unsuccessful at the time.

In response to the issue, the South African government announced in November that it would initiate an investigation into how 17 of its nationals joined foreign military efforts against the law. President Cyril Ramaphosa held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, affirming efforts to facilitate the men's return from the conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)