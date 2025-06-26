Russian Troops Advance in Donetsk Region

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its troops had seized control of two settlements in Ukraine's contested Donetsk region: Novoserhiivka and Shevchenko.

This claim marks a significant movement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. However, independent verification of this report remains unconfirmed.

Reuters has refrained from corroborating this battlefield development, a reminder of the complexity and uncertain nature of wartime reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)