Left Menu

Russian Troops Advance in Donetsk Region

Russian forces have gained control of Novoserhiivka and Shevchenko settlements in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. This development has not been independently verified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:44 IST
Russian Troops Advance in Donetsk Region
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its troops had seized control of two settlements in Ukraine's contested Donetsk region: Novoserhiivka and Shevchenko.

This claim marks a significant movement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. However, independent verification of this report remains unconfirmed.

Reuters has refrained from corroborating this battlefield development, a reminder of the complexity and uncertain nature of wartime reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025