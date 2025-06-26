Russian Troops Advance in Donetsk Region
Russian forces have gained control of Novoserhiivka and Shevchenko settlements in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. This development has not been independently verified.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its troops had seized control of two settlements in Ukraine's contested Donetsk region: Novoserhiivka and Shevchenko.
This claim marks a significant movement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. However, independent verification of this report remains unconfirmed.
Reuters has refrained from corroborating this battlefield development, a reminder of the complexity and uncertain nature of wartime reporting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Gaza: Aid Efforts Under Fire Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli navy attacks rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida, a first in the conflict
Ukraine Repatriates Fallen Heroes Amid Ongoing Conflict
Escalation in Gaza: Growing Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Conflict
Escalating Conflict in Balochistan: Pakistan Army vs. BLA