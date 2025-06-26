Odisha's Radar Boost: Enhancing Disaster Preparedness

The Odisha government is taking significant steps to bolster its disaster preparedness by installing three advanced radars for real-time weather tracking, as announced by a minister on Thursday.

This decision came during a state-level Natural Disaster Committee meeting, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Odisha faces frequent cyclones, necessitating such equipment and skilled personnel, emphasized Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

Two Doppler radars are set for Sambalpur and Balasore, with a third modern radar in Bhubaneswar. Additional measures include 24-hour control rooms and palm tree plantations to counter lightning, alongside developing resilient infrastructure to reduce calamity impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)