Left Menu

Odisha's Radar Boost: Enhancing Disaster Preparedness

The Odisha government is enhancing its disaster preparedness with three new radars for real-time weather tracking. This initiative, addressing the state's vulnerability to natural calamities, involves Doppler radars in Sambalpur and Balasore and another in Bhubaneswar, along with other measures to mitigate calamity impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:44 IST
Odisha's Radar Boost: Enhancing Disaster Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is taking significant steps to bolster its disaster preparedness by installing three advanced radars for real-time weather tracking, as announced by a minister on Thursday.

This decision came during a state-level Natural Disaster Committee meeting, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Odisha faces frequent cyclones, necessitating such equipment and skilled personnel, emphasized Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

Two Doppler radars are set for Sambalpur and Balasore, with a third modern radar in Bhubaneswar. Additional measures include 24-hour control rooms and palm tree plantations to counter lightning, alongside developing resilient infrastructure to reduce calamity impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025