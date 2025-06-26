Left Menu

Greece Seeks Libya's Cooperation to Curb Migration

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Greece's intent to work with Libya to address migration issues. Ahead of an EU summit, he highlighted the need for European Commission support due to increased migration from Libya. Cooperation with Libyan authorities is crucial to halt migrant departures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:00 IST
Greece Seeks Libya's Cooperation to Curb Migration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greece is seeking Libya's cooperation to manage and reduce the increasing flow of migrants, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, Mitsotakis expressed the urgency of addressing the rising number of migrants from eastern Libya and suggested that the European Commission's support is necessary to tackle the situation effectively.

He emphasized the importance of Libya working collaboratively with European nations to prevent migrants from setting sail from its shores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025