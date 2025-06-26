Greece Seeks Libya's Cooperation to Curb Migration

Greece is seeking Libya's cooperation to manage and reduce the increasing flow of migrants, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, Mitsotakis expressed the urgency of addressing the rising number of migrants from eastern Libya and suggested that the European Commission's support is necessary to tackle the situation effectively.

He emphasized the importance of Libya working collaboratively with European nations to prevent migrants from setting sail from its shores.

