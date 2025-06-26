Former Barclays Boss Jes Staley Loses Appeal Against FCA Ban

Jes Staley, the former CEO of Barclays, faced another significant setback on Thursday when he lost his appeal against a ban proposed by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The ban stems from accusations of misleading the authority over his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The FCA had announced in 2023 that it would bar Staley from senior management positions in the financial services sector and levy a fine of 1.8 million pounds. Staley contested this decision in London's Upper Tribunal, claiming he was unaware of Epstein's illicit activities.

Despite Staley's defense, which included emails suggesting a familial relationship with Epstein, Judge Timothy Herrington upheld the FCA's decision. Staley's fine was reduced to 1.1 million pounds, marking a partial adjustment but sustaining the career-ending penalty.

