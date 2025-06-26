Left Menu

Former Barclays Boss Jes Staley Loses Appeal Against FCA Ban

Jes Staley, former Barclays CEO, lost his appeal against the financial industry ban imposed by the FCA due to misleading information regarding his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The tribunal upheld Staley's ban but reduced his fine to 1.1 million pounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:14 IST
Former Barclays Boss Jes Staley Loses Appeal Against FCA Ban
Jes Staley
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jes Staley, the former CEO of Barclays, faced another significant setback on Thursday when he lost his appeal against a ban proposed by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The ban stems from accusations of misleading the authority over his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The FCA had announced in 2023 that it would bar Staley from senior management positions in the financial services sector and levy a fine of 1.8 million pounds. Staley contested this decision in London's Upper Tribunal, claiming he was unaware of Epstein's illicit activities.

Despite Staley's defense, which included emails suggesting a familial relationship with Epstein, Judge Timothy Herrington upheld the FCA's decision. Staley's fine was reduced to 1.1 million pounds, marking a partial adjustment but sustaining the career-ending penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025