European Anti-Fraud Office Investigates Peter Mandelson's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

The European anti-fraud office has announced that it is looking into Peter Mandelson, a former EU politician and ambassador, without confirming an investigation. The scrutiny relates to Mandelson's connections with Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased convicted sex offender. Mandelson's lawyers have not commented on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:01 IST
  • Belgium

The European anti-fraud office has turned its attention to Peter Mandelson, Britain's former ambassador to the United States and an ex-EU politician. While specific details remain undisclosed, the office states that its inquiry does not constitute an official investigation.

Mandelson's lawyers have not provided any statements in response to the request for comments, leaving questions unanswered about his potential involvement.

At the heart of this attention are Mandelson's past associations with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender whose controversial dealings have continued to surface posthumously.

