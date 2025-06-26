Left Menu

India to Observe 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' on 50th Emergency Anniversary

The Union Cabinet declared June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' to mark the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency period. Union Minister Kiran Rijiju criticized the Congress and defended the BJP, arguing that India now enjoys unparalleled democratic liberties.

India to Observe 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' on 50th Emergency Anniversary
The Union Cabinet has announced plans to commemorate 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' annually on June 25, marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency period in India. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiran Rijiju, revealed this decision at a press conference, highlighting the injustices of 1975 in a bid to educate future generations.

Rijiju didn't hold back his criticism of the Congress party, directly accusing it of undermining the Constitution during its rule. He emphasized the duty of Indians to protect their democracy and lauded the current democratic liberties enjoyed by the country, taking a swipe at those he claimed compare today's India to an 'undeclared emergency.'

Additionally, Rijiju addressed the ongoing instability in Manipur, attributing recent progress towards peace to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In response to allegations from the state Congress government about federal financial neglect, Rijiju pointed to visible development and infrastructure enhancements throughout Himachal Pradesh as evidence against such accusations.

