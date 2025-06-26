Left Menu

Justice Sought: Tragic Assault in Palamu District

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a 25-year-old widow was allegedly raped by two men. Following the woman's complaint, police arrested the accused and they were subsequently incarcerated. The incident is under investigation, as the victim undergoes medical examination. Authorities stress the importance of justice and victim support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In Palamu district of Jharkhand, tragedy struck when a 25-year-old widow was allegedly raped by two men. The incident occurred as the woman was visiting family, according to police reports on Thursday.

The perpetrators have been apprehended and jailed following an immediate response by local law enforcement, reassuring public safety and justice pursuit.

An ongoing investigation is paired with the victim's medical examination, highlighting the critical need for support systems for survivors of such crimes, as emphasized by Palamu's Superintendent of Police, Reeshma Ramesan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

