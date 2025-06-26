Justice Sought: Tragic Assault in Palamu District

In Palamu district of Jharkhand, tragedy struck when a 25-year-old widow was allegedly raped by two men. The incident occurred as the woman was visiting family, according to police reports on Thursday.

The perpetrators have been apprehended and jailed following an immediate response by local law enforcement, reassuring public safety and justice pursuit.

An ongoing investigation is paired with the victim's medical examination, highlighting the critical need for support systems for survivors of such crimes, as emphasized by Palamu's Superintendent of Police, Reeshma Ramesan.

