Karnataka's Battle Against Drug Abuse: A Bright Future at Stake

During a state-wide event commemorating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara urged young students to steer clear from drug addiction, insisting their futures hang in the balance.

The minister underscored a broader movement against drugs and human trafficking, noting the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 45 crore over the past year. More than 200 foreign nationals involved in the drug trade have been deported, he revealed.

He also announced new initiatives to strengthen drug prevention, including legal actions and statewide awareness campaigns targeting students. The event saw the introduction of a 'Raksha' QR Code to allow residents to report drug activities more efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)