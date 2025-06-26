Left Menu

Karachi Espionage Crackdown: Four Arrested in Alleged Spy Ring

Sindh Police in Karachi announced the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in espionage activities. Police recovered weapons and mobile devices suspected of containing sensitive information. The suspects reportedly worked for Indian intelligence, although concrete evidence has not been disclosed, with further analysis underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:06 IST
In a significant development, Sindh Police in Karachi have arrested four individuals suspected of engaging in espionage activities. The arrests were made in the bustling Quadabad area.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Shoaib Mehmood Memon, revealed that the suspects were found with two hand grenades, a Kalashnikov, a rifle, and mobile phones.

The authorities allege the group made videos of sensitive installations and purportedly worked for Indian intelligence. Their mobile phones are under forensic investigation, but tangible evidence remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

