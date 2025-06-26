Karachi Espionage Crackdown: Four Arrested in Alleged Spy Ring

In a significant development, Sindh Police in Karachi have arrested four individuals suspected of engaging in espionage activities. The arrests were made in the bustling Quadabad area.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Shoaib Mehmood Memon, revealed that the suspects were found with two hand grenades, a Kalashnikov, a rifle, and mobile phones.

The authorities allege the group made videos of sensitive installations and purportedly worked for Indian intelligence. Their mobile phones are under forensic investigation, but tangible evidence remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)