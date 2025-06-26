Iranian Couple's Currency Swap Scam at Delhi Airport Unveiled

An Iranian woman was apprehended in Delhi for allegedly defrauding a 70-year-old US citizen out of USD 700. The scam transpired at Indira Gandhi International Airport, where the suspect and her husband engaged the victim in a conversation about currency denominations.

The incident unfolded when the couple requested the victim to show some US dollar notes, under the pretext of educating their child. Trusting them, the victim complied, only to later discover that his genuine notes had been swapped with counterfeit bills.

The police, tracing the suspects through CCTV footage and vehicular details, managed to nab the woman while her husband remains on the run. The couple is believed to have operated in several high-profile areas targeting unsuspecting tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)