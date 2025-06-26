Left Menu

Iranian Couple's Currency Swap Scam at Delhi Airport Unveiled

An Iranian woman, Fatemah Akbari, was arrested at a guest house in Delhi for allegedly deceiving a 70-year-old US citizen out of USD 700 at IGI Airport. The scam involved swapping genuine currency with counterfeit bills. Akbari and her husband, still at large, targeted elderly or foreign travellers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:44 IST
Iranian Couple's Currency Swap Scam at Delhi Airport Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Iranian woman was apprehended in Delhi for allegedly defrauding a 70-year-old US citizen out of USD 700. The scam transpired at Indira Gandhi International Airport, where the suspect and her husband engaged the victim in a conversation about currency denominations.

The incident unfolded when the couple requested the victim to show some US dollar notes, under the pretext of educating their child. Trusting them, the victim complied, only to later discover that his genuine notes had been swapped with counterfeit bills.

The police, tracing the suspects through CCTV footage and vehicular details, managed to nab the woman while her husband remains on the run. The couple is believed to have operated in several high-profile areas targeting unsuspecting tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025