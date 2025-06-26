Left Menu

Caught in the Web: Navy Staffer Arrested for Leaking Secrets

Vishal Yadav, an Indian Navy clerk, was arrested in Jaipur for leaking sensitive defence information to a Pakistani handler in exchange for money. Yadav shared details about Operation Sindoor and received payments, including cryptocurrency. His arrest follows an investigation and surveillance by intelligence agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breach of national security, Vishal Yadav, a clerk from the Indian Navy, has been apprehended in Jaipur on charges of leaking sensitive defence details to Pakistan. The arrest was announced by a police official on Thursday, highlighting the ongoing challenges in safeguarding classified information.

Yadav, posted at the Naval Headquarters in Delhi, is accused of passing information about Operation Sindoor, a strategic military response to Pakistani provocations. Inspector General Vishnu Kant Gupta stated that Yadav was ensnared by a covert Pakistani handler, who posed as a female Indian acquaintance.

Authorities discovered that Yadav, driven by financial incentives, initially received smaller payments for lesser intelligence. However, he later handed over more critical data in exchange for larger sums, some in cryptocurrency. Forensics on Yadav's phone revealed extensive transactions and exchanges, prompting further investigation into potential links and motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

