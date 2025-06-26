Unraveling Mystery: Missing Sikkim Teacher's Remains Discovered in Siliguri

The mysterious case of a missing Sikkim school teacher took a grim turn on Thursday when her skeletal remains were found in a house in Siliguri, West Bengal. Passang Doma Sherpa, a Nepali teacher from Namchi, disappeared on August 7, 2024, leading to a cross-state investigation, police reported.

District Superintendent of Police Karma Gyamtso Bhutia remarked that the remains were discovered in Sherpa's own property in Siliguri, approximately 100 km from Namchi. The house was in a secluded area and the police had to force entry as the door was locked from outside. Initial investigations suggest the remains likely belong to the missing teacher.

A post-mortem will be conducted along with DNA profiling to verify the identity and determine the cause of death. Police are exploring several possibilities, including abduction and unnatural death. Forensic examinations are currently underway as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)