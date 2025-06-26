Missing Delhi Teen Reunited with Family After Two-Year Ordeal
A Delhi teen, missing for two years after leaving home, was found working at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh. The case, initially registered as kidnapping, finally concluded when the boy made a call to his father. He was safely reunited with his family in June 2025.
- Country:
- India
A shocking disappearance case has concluded in Delhi as a missing teenage boy, Shankar Shah, was reunited with his family after two years. Shankar was discovered at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh, where he had been working since leaving home in January 2023.
The disappearance case was classified as a kidnapping by the Farsh Bazar Police Station, with extensive efforts undertaken to locate the boy, including national alerts and a reward offer. The breakthrough came when Shankar contacted his father, leading investigators to trace his location through call records.
Authorities recovered Shankar in Saharanpur and promptly completed legal procedures to expedite his reunion. During questioning, Shankar narrated his journey from Delhi to Saharanpur, where he found shelter and work, ending his years-long ordeal apart from his family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
