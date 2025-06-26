Tragedy in Meerut: Domestic Turmoil Leads to Heartbreaking Incident

A chilling case of domestic violence in Meerut led to a tragic incident where a woman, allegedly tormented by her husband, attempted suicide after poisoning her children.

The five-year-old daughter tragically succumbed to the poison, while the woman and her two-year-old son remain in critical condition at the hospital.

The incident unfolded in the Kankarkheda area on Wednesday night. The accused husband, Rashid, is reportedly at large as police intensify their search efforts.

