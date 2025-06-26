Left Menu

Tragedy in Meerut: Domestic Turmoil Leads to Heartbreaking Incident

A woman named Abida attempted suicide and poisoned her two children due to alleged domestic violence, resulting in the death of her five-year-old daughter. The incident occurred in Meerut, where her husband, Rashid, accused of abuse, is currently on the run. A police search is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling case of domestic violence in Meerut led to a tragic incident where a woman, allegedly tormented by her husband, attempted suicide after poisoning her children.

The five-year-old daughter tragically succumbed to the poison, while the woman and her two-year-old son remain in critical condition at the hospital.

The incident unfolded in the Kankarkheda area on Wednesday night. The accused husband, Rashid, is reportedly at large as police intensify their search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

