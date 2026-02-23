Punjab's Bravehearts: A Tribute to Fallen Officers Amidst Rising Tension

In a somber recognition of sacrifice, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday declared an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar, who were discovered dead from gunshots near the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district.

Their bodies were found at a checkpost, raising alarm over regional security. Mann's announcement underscored the severity of this loss, as he saluted the fallen officers' bravery and pledged support to their families, while HDFC Bank offered an additional insurance payout.

The incident, met with widespread concern, drew criticism from political figures like Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who condemned the current state of law and order in Punjab and called for actions to address the rising threats from terror outfits like Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan.

(With inputs from agencies.)