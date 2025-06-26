Left Menu

Fatal Altercation: A Tragic Shooting in Burari

A 29-year-old man was shot dead in Burari, north Delhi, during an altercation. The victim, Ajit Kumar Tripathi, was involved in a dispute with Arun Dedha, who fled the scene. Police registered a case and launched an investigation to apprehend the suspect involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot following an altercation in the Burari district of north Delhi, according to an official report on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred Tuesday night inside a first-floor flat at Hoovers Apartment, detailed the police. Officers were dispatched immediately upon receiving the report of the gunfire, discovering a man with gunshot wounds. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, relayed Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia in a statement.

The victim, Ajit Kumar Tripathi, was identified at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest the assailant, Arun Dedha, 33, from northeast Delhi, engaged in a domestic dispute with Tripathi that spiraled into violence. Dedha fled the scene post-shooting; multiple police teams are currently searching for him as part of an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

