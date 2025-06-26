Jharkhand High Court Demands Answers on PESA Act Delay

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday questioned the state government on its failure to implement the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Area (PESA) Act, 1996, despite a prior directive.

The Act, crucial for empowering Gram Sabhas in scheduled areas for natural resource management, remains non-operational due to the absence of formal rules.

A contempt petition has brought this inaction back to the court's notice, with a division bench headed by Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao seeking answers from Vinay Kumar Chaubey, the former Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary, on the delay. The case is slated for another hearing on August 5.

