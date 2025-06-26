Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Demands Answers on PESA Act Delay

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the state government to explain why the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Area (PESA) Act, 1996, hasn't been implemented. Despite a previous order, the rules are yet to be drafted, prompting a contempt petition. The matter will be revisited in court soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:24 IST
Jharkhand High Court Demands Answers on PESA Act Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday questioned the state government on its failure to implement the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Area (PESA) Act, 1996, despite a prior directive.

The Act, crucial for empowering Gram Sabhas in scheduled areas for natural resource management, remains non-operational due to the absence of formal rules.

A contempt petition has brought this inaction back to the court's notice, with a division bench headed by Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao seeking answers from Vinay Kumar Chaubey, the former Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary, on the delay. The case is slated for another hearing on August 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025