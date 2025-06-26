Left Menu

War-Resilient Punjab: A Strategic Call for Border District Revitalization

Punjab's government is urging for the construction of bunkers and alternate commuting routes in border districts to enhance war-resilience. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has engaged NITI Aayog for support, emphasizing the need for economic incentives and infrastructure upgrades akin to those in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government is taking strategic steps to bolster security and economic resilience in its border districts. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for the construction of bunkers and alternative routes to ensure safety and economic sustainability in areas bordering Pakistan.

During discussions with NITI Aayog, Mann emphasized the importance of making these regions war-resilient following recent military tensions. He argued for incentives comparable to those given to neighbors like Himachal Pradesh and J&K, to rejuvenate Punjab's trade and industry.

Mann further outlined demands for an agro-food processing zone, economic packages, and upgraded infrastructure to address security challenges and foster economic growth. His appeal highlights the unique needs of the state's 1,500 border villages.

