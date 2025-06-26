India Advocates Dialogue Amid Nuclear Tensions in West Asia

India is closely monitoring updates from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding radiation levels at Iranian nuclear sites following recent attacks. The Indian government stresses that dialogue and diplomacy are crucial for restoring regional stability and peace.

According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, New Delhi is observing the situation amid reports of Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear scientists and facilities. The IAEA has noted minimal radioactive contamination, confined to specific buildings hit by strikes.

India welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel after 12 days of tensions. However, it reiterated concerns over long-term security in West Asia. The BRICS alliance, including India, expressed grave concern over the conflict and urged the involved parties to engage in dialogue to prevent further escalation.