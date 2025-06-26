Tragedy in Burari: Birthday Eve Turns Fatal Amidst Feud
Ajit Kumar Tripathi, a 29-year-old, was shot dead outside his flat in Burari, North Delhi, a day before his birthday. The alleged shooter, Arun Dedha, had a confrontation with Tripathi, believed to originate from a long-standing business feud with his former friend, Bobby Upadhyay. The police are investigating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Burari, North Delhi, when 29-year-old Ajit Kumar Tripathi was shot dead just before his birthday celebrations.
The shooting, reportedly perpetrated by Arun Dedha, followed a heated dispute outside Tripathi's residence, amid claims of a lingering business and personal rivalry with former friend Bobby Upadhyay.
The bereaved family alleges Upadhyay masterminded the attack due to past financial disagreements. Meanwhile, police have launched a thorough investigation, considering all angles, including financial disputes and personal conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement