Tragedy in Burari: Birthday Eve Turns Fatal Amidst Feud

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Burari, North Delhi, when 29-year-old Ajit Kumar Tripathi was shot dead just before his birthday celebrations.

The shooting, reportedly perpetrated by Arun Dedha, followed a heated dispute outside Tripathi's residence, amid claims of a lingering business and personal rivalry with former friend Bobby Upadhyay.

The bereaved family alleges Upadhyay masterminded the attack due to past financial disagreements. Meanwhile, police have launched a thorough investigation, considering all angles, including financial disputes and personal conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)