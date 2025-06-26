High Court Grants Interim Relief to Moradabad MP Ruchi Veera

In a significant move, the Allahabad High Court has granted interim relief to Ruchi Veera, the Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad. This comes amid allegations of a Model Code of Conduct violation during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Veera was accused of addressing a gathering without prior permission. Justice Samit Gopal issued the directive, referencing a similar case, ensuring no coercive measures are taken against her.

The court's decision emerged despite opposition from the state government, granting Veera protection until further hearings. The case underscores the ongoing legal battles surrounding electoral conduct regulations.

