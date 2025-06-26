High Court Grants Interim Relief to Moradabad MP Ruchi Veera
The Allahabad High Court has provided interim protection to Samajwadi Party MP Ruchi Veera from Moradabad, directing police not to proceed with coercive actions against her in a 2024 Model Code of Conduct violation case. The court linked her case with a similar precedent, granting her temporary relief.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Allahabad High Court has granted interim relief to Ruchi Veera, the Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad. This comes amid allegations of a Model Code of Conduct violation during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.
Veera was accused of addressing a gathering without prior permission. Justice Samit Gopal issued the directive, referencing a similar case, ensuring no coercive measures are taken against her.
The court's decision emerged despite opposition from the state government, granting Veera protection until further hearings. The case underscores the ongoing legal battles surrounding electoral conduct regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Rejects Samajwadi Party's Plea in Office Eviction Case
Controversy Over Illegal Construction by Samajwadi Party MP
Samajwadi Party Urges Indian Government Action Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
Tensions Rise as Samajwadi Party Workers Evicted from Controversial Office
Samajwadi Party MP Charged in Shahi Jama Masjid Violence Case