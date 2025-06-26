Left Menu

High Court Grants Interim Relief to Moradabad MP Ruchi Veera

The Allahabad High Court has provided interim protection to Samajwadi Party MP Ruchi Veera from Moradabad, directing police not to proceed with coercive actions against her in a 2024 Model Code of Conduct violation case. The court linked her case with a similar precedent, granting her temporary relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Allahabad High Court has granted interim relief to Ruchi Veera, the Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad. This comes amid allegations of a Model Code of Conduct violation during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Veera was accused of addressing a gathering without prior permission. Justice Samit Gopal issued the directive, referencing a similar case, ensuring no coercive measures are taken against her.

The court's decision emerged despite opposition from the state government, granting Veera protection until further hearings. The case underscores the ongoing legal battles surrounding electoral conduct regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

