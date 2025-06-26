Left Menu

Historic AMIA Bombing Trial Moves Forward Absent Defendants

An Argentine judge has ordered a trial in absentia for 10 suspects tied to the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people. Iran and Hezbollah members are implicated but remain fugitives. The trial progresses under a new law allowing proceedings against these long-term absentees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Argentine judge ruled on Thursday that the 10 individuals accused of orchestrating the country's deadliest bombing will face trial in absentia, marking 30 years since the attack on a Jewish community center claimed 85 lives and injured over 150.

The accused, linked to the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) in Buenos Aires, include former Iranian officials and alleged Hezbollah members. Notably, Iran's ex-intelligence minister Ali Fallahian and former foreign minister Ali Akbar Velayati are among those charged.

Despite Tehran's denial of involvement and refusal to extradite suspects, Argentina's judiciary maintains that the attack was executed by Hezbollah with Iranian support. Judge Daniel Rafecas' decision cites new legislation permitting trials for long-time fugitives in absentia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

