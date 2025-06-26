Security Alert: Youths Detained Near Prominent Political Office

Two young men from Sangli were detained on Thursday night for loitering near the Bandra office of former MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui. This location holds significance as Zeeshan's father, former minister Baba Siddiqui, was killed nearby on October 12 last year.

According to an official from the Nirmal Nagar police station, the duo was observed moving suspiciously around Zeeshan Siddiqui's Kherwadi office. Their presence was reported by one of Siddiqui's aides.

The youths claimed they faced financial hardships and intended to seek assistance from Siddiqui. After a background check confirmed their story, they were released.

(With inputs from agencies.)