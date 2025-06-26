Left Menu

Security Alert: Youths Detained Near Prominent Political Office

Two youths from Sangli were detained outside former MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui's Bandra office. Suspected due to previous politically linked violence, the duo claimed they sought financial help. After police verification, they were released without charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:37 IST
Security Alert: Youths Detained Near Prominent Political Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two young men from Sangli were detained on Thursday night for loitering near the Bandra office of former MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui. This location holds significance as Zeeshan's father, former minister Baba Siddiqui, was killed nearby on October 12 last year.

According to an official from the Nirmal Nagar police station, the duo was observed moving suspiciously around Zeeshan Siddiqui's Kherwadi office. Their presence was reported by one of Siddiqui's aides.

The youths claimed they faced financial hardships and intended to seek assistance from Siddiqui. After a background check confirmed their story, they were released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025