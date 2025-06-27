Left Menu

Constitution Controversy: Congress and RSS Clash Over Preamble Words

The Congress accused RSS and BJP of being 'anti-constitutional' after RSS's Dattatreya Hosabale called for removing 'socialist' and 'secular' from the Constitution's Preamble. Congress pledged to fight any such changes, claiming it's a decades-long conspiracy to undermine the Constitution crafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Amid heightened political tensions, the Congress on Thursday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in what it termed an 'anti-constitutional' initiative.

This accusation follows a call from Dattatreya Hosabale, the RSS General Secretary, to consider removing the words 'socialist' and 'secular' from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Congress vehemently opposed the demand, asserting it as a conspiracy aimed at dismantling the foundational principles laid down by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing an event concerning the Emergency era, Hosabale asserted that these terms were added during those tumultuous times and were not originally part of the Constitution. Congress has pledged to thwart any attempts to alter the Constitution, emphasizing that any such efforts will be met with strong opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

