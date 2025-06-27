Justice Unfolds: Main Accused in Kalpita Sharma Murder Arrested

In a dramatic turn of events, the main suspect in the murder case of Kalpita Sharma has been taken into custody by Hathras police after a confrontation on Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old victim, daughter of a government driver, was tragically shot earlier this month near Sadar tehsil's gate, causing public outcry.

Efforts led by SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha involved multiple police units, culminating in the arrest. Authorities have confirmed that all suspects are now in custody, and a formal charge sheet will follow soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)