Diddy on Trial: Fame, Power, and a Verdict Await

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the iconic hip-hop mogul, is embroiled in a high-profile sex trafficking trial. Prosecutors argue that his fame and power placed him above the law, with courtroom proceedings advancing to closing arguments on Thursday.

Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik presented evidence that depicts Combs as the leader of a criminal enterprise involved in crimes like kidnapping, racketeering, and forced labor. Despite his wealth and influence, Slavik contended that it's time for accountability.

As the defense gears up for its closing statement, the trial's outcome remains uncertain. Combs' legal team denies any conspiracy, arguing that accusations are merely domestic violence incidents unrelated to the charged crimes.