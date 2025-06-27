EU and US: A Call for Swift Trade Accord

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on the European Union to pursue an expeditiously negotiated trade agreement with the United States, favoring speed over complexity.

Merz's comments came during a Brussels summit, where EU leaders were briefed on new U.S. trade proposals by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Details, however, remained scarce.

Additionally, von der Leyen suggested that Europe should consider founding a new trade organization, given the World Trade Organization's declining influence.

