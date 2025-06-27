Left Menu

EU and US: A Call for Swift Trade Accord

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for a quick trade deal with the US, emphasizing efficiency over complexity during an EU summit in Brussels. EU leaders discussed new proposals presented by Ursula von der Leyen, highlighting the need for Europe's independent trade organization amid WTO challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-06-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 03:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on the European Union to pursue an expeditiously negotiated trade agreement with the United States, favoring speed over complexity.

Merz's comments came during a Brussels summit, where EU leaders were briefed on new U.S. trade proposals by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Details, however, remained scarce.

Additionally, von der Leyen suggested that Europe should consider founding a new trade organization, given the World Trade Organization's declining influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

