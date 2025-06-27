Left Menu

Tragic Shooting in Batala: Mother of Jailed Gangster Among Victims

In a tragic shooting in Batala, Punjab, the mother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and her companion were shot and killed by unidentified assailants on a bike. Despite being critically injured, Harjit Kaur succumbed to her injuries, while Karanvir Singh was declared dead at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 08:52 IST
A tragic shooting incident unfolded in Batala, Punjab, resulting in the deaths of Harjit Kaur, mother of incarcerated gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and her companion, Karanvir Singh. The pair was targeted by unidentified gunmen on motorcycles.

The attack occurred on Qadian Road near the Civil Lines area, late Thursday evening. Harjit Kaur was critically injured and transported to a hospital in Amritsar, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paramveer Singh, confirmed the fatality of Karanvir Singh at Batala Civil Hospital. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the attackers.

