Supreme Court's Pivotal Friday: Major Decisions Await

The Supreme Court is poised for a crucial session this Friday, determining the fates of six major cases, among them President Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship.

The justices, convening for their final public hearing before October, face critical decisions that could redefine judicial reach on nationwide injunctions, affect educational practices concerning LGBTQ storybooks, influence political redistricting in Louisiana, and test free speech boundaries in Texas' age verification law for online content.

As the courts act as arbiters on these diverse yet high-stakes matters, the rulings stand to leave significant legacies on policies affecting citizenship, education, racial politics, and constitutional freedoms across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)