Bangladesh Sets Up Committee to Probe Election Irregularities

The interim government of Bangladesh formed a committee to investigate allegations of irregularities in the 2014, 2018, and 2024 general elections. Led by former high court justice Shamim Hasnain, the committee will assess election integrity, administrative roles, and recommend reforms for fair future elections, reporting by September 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The interim government of Bangladesh has established a committee to probe allegations of electoral fraud and administrative misconduct in the 2014, 2018, and 2024 general elections. This move aims to recommend measures for ensuring free and fair elections moving forward, according to the notification issued.

Led by ex-high court justice Shamim Hasnain, the five-member panel is tasked with submitting a detailed report by September 30. Allegations suggest these elections were manipulated to favor the ruling Awami League party, systematically undermining citizens' voting rights, as reported by BD NEWS 24.

The committee will review inputs from election observers and monitoring bodies and scrutinize the election commissions, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies' roles. Additionally, it will address financial irregularities and recommend reforms to uphold democratic processes in future elections, the notification confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

