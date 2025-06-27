Left Menu

Sudanese Conflict Escalates Tension in Central African Republic

The conflict in Sudan is extending into Central African Republic, impacting regional stability. The UN Security Council reported that Sudanese armed elements were involved in recent attacks against UN peacekeepers in CAR. Rival Sudanese factions, RSF sightings in CAR, and upcoming presidential elections heighten the tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations warns that hostilities from Sudan's conflict are increasingly affecting the Central African Republic (CAR). According to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN peacekeeping chief, Sudanese armed fighters attacked and killed a UN peacekeeper near the Sudan-CAR border last week.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reported that the Rapid Support Forces, a key player in Sudan's civil war, have been sighted in CAR's regions, including Am Dafok and Aouk. Since Sudan descended into civil war in April 2023, inter-factional fighting has resulted in catastrophic loss of life and displacement.

CAR continues to face its own challenges with armed groups despite some progress in peace negotiations. With general elections approaching in December, the country's political climate remains unstable, exacerbated by spillover violence from Sudan.

