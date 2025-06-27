Sudanese Conflict Escalates Tension in Central African Republic

The United Nations warns that hostilities from Sudan's conflict are increasingly affecting the Central African Republic (CAR). According to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN peacekeeping chief, Sudanese armed fighters attacked and killed a UN peacekeeper near the Sudan-CAR border last week.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reported that the Rapid Support Forces, a key player in Sudan's civil war, have been sighted in CAR's regions, including Am Dafok and Aouk. Since Sudan descended into civil war in April 2023, inter-factional fighting has resulted in catastrophic loss of life and displacement.

CAR continues to face its own challenges with armed groups despite some progress in peace negotiations. With general elections approaching in December, the country's political climate remains unstable, exacerbated by spillover violence from Sudan.