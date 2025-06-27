India Flags Off First Rose-Scented Litchi Exports from Punjab to Gulf

In a landmark event that signifies a major leap for India’s horticulture sector, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), functioning under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in partnership with the Department of Horticulture, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and the Government of Punjab, has successfully facilitated the first-ever international export of rose-scented litchis from Pathankot, Punjab. On June 23, 2025, a consignment of 1 metric tonne of premium litchis was dispatched to Doha, Qatar, while an additional 0.5 metric tonne was simultaneously exported to Dubai, UAE—marking a dual success for India’s fresh fruit export ambitions.

Elevating Pathankot: An Emerging Litchi Export Hub

The exported consignment was cultivated and supplied by Shri Prabhat Singh, a progressive farmer from Sujanpur, Pathankot, whose commitment to quality farming practices and innovation has now placed the region on the global horticultural map. The successful exports are a testimony to the region’s favourable agro-climatic conditions, which are ideal for cultivating high-aroma, rose-scented litchis—a variety increasingly sought after in international markets.

These exports were made possible with active involvement from Lulu Group, a key global retail chain with a significant presence in the Gulf region, ensuring assured market linkages and cold-chain logistics.

Punjab’s Growing Litchi Footprint

According to National Horticulture Board (NHB) data, Punjab produced 71,490 metric tonnes of litchi in FY 2023–24, contributing 12.39% to India’s total litchi production. The area under cultivation across the state spanned 4,327 hectares, with an average yield of 16,523 kg per hectare—showcasing Punjab’s growing prowess in litchi farming.

This growing production potential is now being matched with international demand, opening up export-driven avenues for farmers across the region.

India’s Broader Agri-Export Strategy

These recent shipments are part of a broader effort led by APEDA to diversify India’s agri-export basket and enhance global competitiveness of Indian produce. During FY 2024–25 (April–March), India’s total export of fruits and vegetables reached USD 3.87 billion, recording a 5.67% year-on-year growth. While staples like mangoes, bananas, oranges, and grapes continue to dominate, emerging fruits like cherries, jamun, and litchis are gaining momentum in new markets.

This reflects the government’s sustained commitment to empowering farmers, boosting rural incomes, and enhancing export-led growth in the agriculture sector.

Cold Chain and Quality: The Foundation of Export Success

The exported litchis were shipped in reefer pallets—temperature-controlled packaging critical to maintaining fruit freshness, texture, and aroma across long transits. Such infrastructure investment underlines India’s readiness to meet global quality standards, ensuring zero compromise on taste and safety.

The consignments also signal a shift toward value-based branding, where Indian produce is no longer viewed merely as commodities, but as premium offerings tailored for niche markets—such as the rose-scented litchis of Pathankot.

APEDA’s Continued Mission: Connecting Farmers to Global Markets

APEDA, under its mandate, continues to facilitate market access, capacity building, and branding support for Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), and individual agri-entrepreneurs. The collaboration with state horticulture departments and international retail giants is central to this strategy.

Such milestone initiatives not only benefit farmers like Shri Prabhat Singh, but also create ripple effects—encouraging other regions to explore export-grade cultivation, engage in agri-innovation, and tap into global market dynamics.

Seeding Prosperity Through Global Exports

With these recent litchi exports from Pathankot, India’s agri-export sector has tasted yet another sweet success. The government’s strategic vision, paired with progressive farming and private-sector collaboration, is setting the stage for a future where Indian farms routinely supply global fruit bowls.

As India looks ahead, the goal remains clear: empower farmers, build export-ready ecosystems, and make “grown in India” a hallmark of excellence worldwide.