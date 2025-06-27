Left Menu

Tragic Murders in Jharkhand: Woman and Grandson Brutally Killed

In an appalling incident in Jharkhand, a 60-year-old woman and her teenage grandson were brutally murdered in their sleep. The assailants accessed their home through the rooftop, strangled the woman, and axed the grandson. Investigations are ongoing, with suspicions cast on a family member.

Updated: 27-06-2025 16:32 IST
In a chilling crime in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, unidentified individuals gruesomely murdered a 60-year-old woman and her teenage grandson while they slept, according to police reports on Friday.

The intruders used a ladder to enter the victims' Bhakso village house via the rooftop, where they strangled the elderly woman and axed her 16-year-old grandson, Ritesh Oraon, officials stated.

The tragic discovery was made by the boy's father, Vinod Oraon, who was in a separate room with other family members. Suspecting a relative over a recent family dispute, police are actively investigating as no arrests have been made yet.

