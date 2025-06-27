Tragic Murders in Jharkhand: Woman and Grandson Brutally Killed

In a chilling crime in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, unidentified individuals gruesomely murdered a 60-year-old woman and her teenage grandson while they slept, according to police reports on Friday.

The intruders used a ladder to enter the victims' Bhakso village house via the rooftop, where they strangled the elderly woman and axed her 16-year-old grandson, Ritesh Oraon, officials stated.

The tragic discovery was made by the boy's father, Vinod Oraon, who was in a separate room with other family members. Suspecting a relative over a recent family dispute, police are actively investigating as no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)