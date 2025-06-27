Rajnath Singh Holds High-Level Talks with Chinese Minister at SCO Defence Meet

In a significant diplomatic engagement on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting, held in Qingdao, China, on June 26, 2025, India’s Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, to discuss crucial issues pertaining to border security and regional cooperation.

The meeting marked an important effort to deepen military-level dialogue, rebuild mutual trust, and pursue structured de-escalation in the backdrop of tensions that have shaped Indo-China relations in recent years—particularly since the 2020 border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Focus on Peace and Tranquility Along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

The two Ministers engaged in frank and constructive discussions on the continuing need to maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC. Both sides reaffirmed the principle that bilateral military tensions should not escalate and should be addressed through diplomatic and military mechanisms already in place.

“We must move towards a structured roadmap of permanent engagement and de-escalation,” said Shri Rajnath Singh during the dialogue, acknowledging incremental progress made in confidence-building measures but underlining that long-term peace requires decisive, coordinated actions.

Structured Roadmap for Resolution and Border Demarcation

Raksha Mantri highlighted the importance of revitalising the existing mechanisms for conflict resolution and urged the rejuvenation of dialogue frameworks to permanently resolve border demarcation issues.

Key topics included:

Border management protocols

Steps toward disengagement and de-escalation

Plans for eventual delimitation and demarcation of the LAC

Restoration of good neighbourly relations

He underscored that these efforts are necessary not only for regional peace, but also for Asia’s broader stability and global harmony.

Addressing the Trust Deficit Post-2020

Singh was candid in expressing India’s concerns about the trust deficit that has emerged between the two nations following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020. He noted that actions on the ground must reflect political commitments, and that words must be backed by visible de-escalation efforts.

“We must take tangible steps to bridge the trust deficit. Peaceful borders are essential not only for our bilateral relationship but also for achieving stability across Asia,” Singh asserted.

75 Years of Diplomatic Ties and Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

On a more positive note, both Ministers commemorated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China, noting that the milestone presents an opportunity to recalibrate ties with renewed commitment to cooperation and mutual respect.

Singh also expressed appreciation for China’s decision to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which had been suspended since 2020. The pilgrimage, deeply significant to Indian devotees, resumed this year after a five-year hiatus, and is seen as a confidence-building gesture.

Briefing on Terrorism and India’s Security Response

Raksha Mantri also took the opportunity to brief Admiral Dong Jun on India’s internal security concerns, particularly the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which occurred on April 22, 2025.

He also outlined India’s counter-terrorism initiative, Operation Sindoor, aimed at dismantling Pakistan-based terror networks and safeguarding national security.

“We remain firm in our resolve to protect our people from cross-border terrorism, and we seek international support in eliminating such threats,” Singh noted.

While China has traditionally maintained neutrality on India’s counter-terrorism measures, both sides have previously cooperated under the SCO framework to address non-traditional security threats, including extremism and transnational terrorism.

Agreement to Continue Multi-Level Consultations

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to continue dialogue through diplomatic and military channels, including:

Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs

Corps Commander-level meetings

Bilateral Defence Ministry dialogues

The goal is to build consensus on disengagement and border management, and to create a clear and actionable roadmap for peaceful coexistence and regional stability.

Looking Forward: From Standstill to Stability

This high-level engagement comes at a time when both countries are navigating complex geopolitical realities, including their roles in multilateral organizations, regional security, and global supply chains.

As two of Asia’s largest military powers and economies, India and China hold the key to either tensions or transformation across the region. The June 26 meeting in Qingdao, while not producing immediate breakthroughs, has signaled a continued commitment to dialogue and de-escalation.