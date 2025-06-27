Left Menu

CPI(M) Criticizes RSS Proposal to Amend Constitution Preamble

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) critiqued RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion to review 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's Preamble. The CPI(M) argued these values represent freedom fighters' sacrifices and accused the RSS of wanting to transform India into a Hindu Rashtra, subverting constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sharply criticized RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's recommendation to reconsider the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Indian Constitution's Preamble. The CPI(M) argues that these terms encapsulate the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and reflect the nation's core values.

The CPI(M) alleges that Hosabale's proposal reveals the RSS's objective of subverting the Constitution to align with its vision of a Hindu Rashtra. The party reaffirmed that 'socialism' and 'secularism' are vital legacies not arbitrarily added but integral to the nation's foundation.

CPI(M) insists on preserving the Constitution's core values and urges the public to resist efforts by RSS and BJP to alter these principles. The RSS leader's suggestion coincided with his critique of the Congress's Emergency-era actions, demanding an apology from the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

