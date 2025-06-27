Left Menu

High-Stakes Raid: 19 Arrested and Valuables Seized in Late-Night Gambling Bust

Nineteen individuals were arrested in a late-night gambling raid in Kotwali Nagar. Police recovered cash, jewellery, mobile phones, and vehicles. The operation was led by SHO Neeraj Kumar Yadav and cyber cell in-charge Vindhyavasini Tiwari. All accused were jailed following legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:01 IST
In an orchestrated late-night operation, police apprehended 19 people on charges of gambling, seizing a substantial amount of cash, jewellery, and gadgets. The raid occurred at a property near Saroj Chauraha, facilitated by Kotwali Nagar police and the cyber cell team.

Early Friday, Additional Superintendent Shailendra Lal detailed the bust, which took place on the night of June 26-27. Key figures involved were SHO Neeraj Kumar Yadav and cyber cell in-charge Vindhyavasini Tiwari.

The operation netted Rs 5,69,104, gold and silver items, mobile phones, and seven vehicles. The arrested individuals include noted names such as Akbar Amir Khan and Atul Singh. Further investigations led to legal proceedings and their subsequent incarceration.

