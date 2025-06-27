Trinamool Congress Condemns Gangrape, Calls for Justice

The Trinamool Congress strongly condemned the alleged gangrape of a law college student in Kolkata, urging that the incident not be politicized.

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja assured the public that the state stands with the victim and her family. She emphasized the importance of understanding the victim's pain and ensuring justice swiftly and without conditions.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including a former student body president linked to the prime accused. Panja criticized the central government's indifference towards the 'Aparajita Bill', which seeks harsh penalties for sexual offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)