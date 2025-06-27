Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Condemns Gangrape, Calls for Justice

The Trinamool Congress condemned the alleged gangrape of a law college student in Kolkata. Minister Shashi Panja urged that the incident should not be politicized and promised justice for the victim. Arrests have been made, while the TMC criticized the central government's indifference towards the 'Aparajita Bill' aimed at punishing sexual offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:35 IST
Trinamool Congress Condemns Gangrape, Calls for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress strongly condemned the alleged gangrape of a law college student in Kolkata, urging that the incident not be politicized.

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja assured the public that the state stands with the victim and her family. She emphasized the importance of understanding the victim's pain and ensuring justice swiftly and without conditions.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including a former student body president linked to the prime accused. Panja criticized the central government's indifference towards the 'Aparajita Bill', which seeks harsh penalties for sexual offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025