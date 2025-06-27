Law College Scandal: Traumatic Incident Sparks Outrage
A first-year law student in Kolkata alleged she was gang-raped by an alumnus and two senior students. Her claims were supported by medical evidence. The incident, recalling another horrific crime, led to the arrest of three suspects. Legal consequences loom as the investigation progresses.
- Country:
- India
A first-year student from South Calcutta Law College has accused an alumnus and two senior students of gang-raping her within the college premises on June 25. The allegations were confirmed through a medical examination, according to a senior police official.
The woman, approximately 24 years old, reported the shocking crime to the Kasba Police Station. Medical tests corroborated her account, revealing evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks, and nail scratches.
The prime accused, an ex-student and practicing criminal lawyer, allegedly committed the rape while the others assisted. This incident evoked memories of another brutal crime at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
